Traffic was shifted to the newly constructed Dry Creek Bridge on State Highway 20 in the Browns Valley area of Yuba County, Caltrans said Wednesday.
As a result, motorists can expect delays from about 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until early November with some work also being done on Saturdays, a Caltrans news release said.
The traffic shift will allow for the start of demolishing the old bridge before the rainy season begins.
Also, work crews are set to begin major paving work along the Highway 20 corridor between Marysville Road and the Parks Bar Bridge sometime early next week, according to the release.
The paving operation is part of a $61.5 million project to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and wildlife undercrossing and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area, the release said.