The new Fifth Street Bridge project is set to be completed by mid-August with work on the center median being one of the last steps remaining, according to project manager Mehrdad Varzandeh.
For that work to be done, traffic has been shifted to the outside lane in both directions of the new bridge. Sometime next week, traffic on the westbound side of the bridge, which carries traffic from Marysville to Yuba City, will be shifted to the inside lane for work to be done on the outside lane. Varzandeh estimated work on the outside lane on the westbound side of the bridge to take three weeks.
“For all intents and purposes, the bridge is done,” Varzandeh said.
Near the end of June or early July, crews will begin paving and striping the approaches that lead up to the bridge on the Marysville and Yuba City sides. While a final decision has not been made, Varzandeh said the paving and striping will be done at night and could include nightly bridge closures for about a week.
“It’s a big operation,” Varzandeh said.
The new bridge will carry traffic east and west with two lanes in each direction, replacing the old bridge that had one lane going in each direction. The demolition of the old bridge is also in the final stages. The final pier of the old bridge and its foundation sits in the Feather River. Crews will go into the water later this week to begin lowering the pier and ultimately removing it as well as the foundation.
Varzandeh said it will take approximately six weeks but that there are a lot of unknowns when working in the water. Some of the challenges include left over debris from the construction of the old railroad bridge that is across from the new bridge. He said crews won’t know exactly what they are dealing with until they go into the water.
The two other side projects that will be completed by mid-August is the reconstruction of the parking lot for the soccer fields at Beckwourth River Front Park in Marysville and improving levee access roads in Yuba City that run under the new bridge, according to Varzandeh.
Work has already begun on the parking lot, but crews won’t start on the levee access roads until after the demolition of the old bridge is completed.