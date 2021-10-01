Requests for proposals are open for a study to determine the feasibility of adding passenger train stations to connect Sacramento and Butte County, which could include a passenger train stop in Marysville.
The Butte County Association of Governments (BCAG) posted the request this week and asked for proposals to be submitted by Oct. 22. The “North Valley Passenger Rail Strategic Plan,” would be an extension of the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission (SJRRC) and San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA) “Valley Rail” project. BCAG is partnering with Caltrans District 3, SJRRC, SJJPA and Union Pacific Railroad to develop a study to identify the necessary steps to extend passenger rail service from the Natomas area, through Yuba and Sutter counties, to Butte County.
Dan Leavitt, manager of regional initiatives for the Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) who works with SJRRC and SJJPA, said if this project goes forward, the plan is to have a passenger train station in Marysville that would provide intercity and commuter service. He said this type of project has been considered for many years.
“We think there’s a pent up need for this,” Leavitt said.
ACE is a commuter rail service managed by SJRRC. SJJPA manages the San Joaquins, an Amtrak line that provides longer distance service. Leavitt said the study will find out if the project is possible and if the railroad can support the project. He said BCAG received a $500,000 grant from the state to fund the study and that more funding sources will have to be obtained to move on to the next steps of the project.
Leavitt said the area north of Sacramento doesn’t have any passenger rail service and this project would be an opportunity to fill that need. He said adding the stations could encourage economic growth around the cities.
Amtrak operated a passenger station in Marysville from 1981 until 1999 that was located at Sixth and A streets. The former depot that is now a Salvation Army homeless shelter on J Street used to operate an electric train service from 1906 into the early 1960s, according to Chuck Smith, curator of The Museum of Many Other Things Facebook page about local history.
“At one time you could take a train from Oroville to the East Bay, going through Marysville and Yuba City,” Smith said. “There were stations at different places at different times. There are wide stairs going up the levee behind the Silver Dollar Saloon near the Bok Kai Temple. There used to be a passenger train station there at one point.”
Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad said the passenger rail service would mean more visitors, more commuters and more business to local merchants.
“We are hopeful that the service would provide a benefit to the local tourism and lodging industries, allowing visitors to take advantage of the region’s rich cultural history and outdoor recreation activities,” Schaad said.
He said city leaders have been involved in preliminary discussions with the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) and Valley Rail stakeholders. The timing of this project fits with the city’s development of its general plan and specific plans, which are anticipated to be kicked off in the next few months, according to Schaad.
“SACOG will be a stakeholder in the city’s general/specific planning process, providing a perfect opportunity to coordinate a potential train station into the city’s long-range planning process,” Schaad said.
Marysville would support the planning, development and construction of the station and Schaad said the city would hope to play a role in planning infrastructure, local transportation and support industries for the station.
Mayor Chris Branscum said the two possible locations for the station would be immediately south of the old depot station in the area of Adventist Health/Rideout or immediately to the north of the old depot station in the 600 block of J Street. He said either location would benefit Marysville, along with the entire Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region.
“It would provide some neat alternatives for accessing Sacramento or into the Bay Area,” Branscum said.