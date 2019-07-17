For Toyota Amphitheater employee Jesse Baxter, Wednesday’s active shooter training hit close to home.
He was 16 and a student at Lindhurst High School when, in 1992, a disgruntled ex-student shot and killed three students and one teacher in what was likely the first modern school shooting, which predated the 1999 Columbine shooting.
But Baxter wasn’t scared or triggered by fellow employees getting wounds painted on and fake blood doused over their bodies. Instead, he remembered how a teacher handled the horrific scene nearly three decades ago – protecting them in a classroom instead of the auditorium, where his class was scheduled to be. He was able to flee, and uses that as a point of how he would want to respond if ever in the situation again.
“I feel like I’m going to get more training and learn how to help people if I need,” Baxter said.
Law enforcement from all over the region took over the amphitheater in Wheatland Wednesday morning to conduct a mass active shooter training. Employees of Live Nation and Toyota Amphitheater played the role of concert-goers and wore realistic, made-up wounds.
The simulation started with flash bangs and a shooter, at the top of the grassy area of the concert venue, fired off shots and headed toward the center of the amphitheater. Concert-goers, injured, attempted to escape the area and police entered and searched for the suspect. He was found and “shot” within two minutes – an average response time – Yuba County Undersheriff Nick Morawcznski said.
There were “hot zones,” where police searched for possible other shooters. Some victims, who were able to walk (given their assigned wounds), were escorted to medical triage outside the venue. Others had to sit tight as police cleared areas before allowing in rescue medical task force personnel – specially trained to provide medical aid in serious incidents like these.
Once an area was deemed “cold,” other medical personnel were allowed in to tend to other “victims”– one was even taken by REACH helicopter. Other officers carried out other “victims” who were who deemed unable to walk.
At one point, there was a hostage situation. Exercises they were trained on included timely threat assessment, threat neutralization, preservation of life, coordination of resources, command team structure and scene containment and preservation.
The training had a few pause points to better communicate efforts, but Yuba County Communications Coordinator Russ Brown said overall the event was successful. And an important part of such trainings is the evaluation portion – discussing what went right and what went wrong.
“It’s the unfortunate reality of things we see in our society and our law enforcement wants to make sure they’re well-equipped to respond to those types of events,” Brown said.
There were points that police weren’t expecting in the training – like the hostage situation – that lent new learning opportunities. One point that Brown hadn’t thought about was, as a victim of such an incident, it’s important to escape the area with your hands up. During the training, police patted-down “victims” in search of weapons and asked everyone they encountered to show their hands.
“Everything is done with a purpose,” Brown said. “They’re always training and they’re going to keep training.
Marysville Police Department Lt. Manny Cardoza appreciated the major effort that went into organizing and pulling off such a large-scale training.
“It’s a fantastic event with great cooperation between all the allied agencies,” he said.
Personnel from all over the region participated including host Yuba County Sheriff’s Office; California Office of Emergency Services; California Highway Patrol; Cal Fire; Beale Air Force Base; Marysville Police Department; Wheatland Police Department; Yuba City Police Department; Linda Fire; Olivehurst Fire; Wheatland Fire; Marysville Fire; Bi-County Ambulance; and REACH Air Medical Services. The training was funded by the state OES.
Brown said especially with the Lindhurst High School shooting as a dark point in Yuba-Sutter’s past, it was important to host such a training.
“It’s definitely something that gives even more emphasis to these types of trainings,” he said.