A Yuba County Superior Court judge will decide next month whether to move the case of a Linda teen charged with murder from juvenile court to adult criminal court.
At a hearing on Wednesday, the date was decided for a transfer hearing for a 16-year-old charged with the murder of Lonnie Long Jr., 57, of Olivehurst, according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor.
On Aug. 31, Long went outside his residence on South Gledhill Avenue to intervene in a fight amongst a group of teenagers. Long was shot by one of the teenagers and the 16-year-old defendant was arrested the next day.
The juvenile has remained in custody since his arrest. His name will only be released if a judge moves the case to adult criminal court.
The transfer hearing is on Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.