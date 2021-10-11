The Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) announced it will hold its annual series of public hearings to find out if there are unmet transit needs in the region.
The input from these hearings is used to make decisions regarding the allocation of transportation funding in each jurisdiction, according to a release from Yuba-Sutter Transit.
For the Yuba-Sutter area, the hearing will be held virtually at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. To access the hearing via Zoom, information can be found at www.sacog.org/unmet or by calling (916) 340-6226.
Comments can be provided during the hearing or by email at transitneeds@sacog.org, by text/phone at (916) 426-3799 or through the online comment form at www.sacog.org/unmet. Comments must be received by Nov. 22.
For more information, call Yuba-Sutter Transit at (530) 634-6880.