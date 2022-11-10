Colusa County officials announced that the Colusa County Transit Authority will be suspending public transportation services next week in response to a lack of available staffing. 

“We apologize for this inconvenience as we work to identify a solution to avoiding staffing shortages in the future,” said Colusa County Public Works Director Mike Azevedo. “We are committed to providing safe, quality services, and cannot operate without an appropriate level of resources. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

