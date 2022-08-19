About two months ago, a new business opened in downtown Marysville, joining the eccentric family of merchants on D Street.
Native Reflections-Easy Everything, employs the creative forces of Gina Gorospe and Deborah Lambert in a shop chock full of indigenous history and cross cultural specialty items.
Originally, Gorospe ran Native Reflections on her own inside the Marysville Info-Center on 4th Street. Lambert, an author and jewelry maker, met Gorospe there and the two quickly forged a friendship. Easy-Everything was initiated by Lambert to sell her own contemporary craftings. She briefly debated on renting a space at the Info-Center as well, but then suggested that she and Gorospe team up to get something bigger and more accessible. They settled on 325-B D St. in Marysville and the rest is history.
Inside, the scent of sage and tea greet customers as they peruse past an eclectic array of native artifacts, handmade-jewelry, and other treasures. An assortment of brightly colored dreamcatchers hang across the wall while authentic Navajo kachina dolls stand guard amidst a sprawling collection of abalone shells and indigenous textiles.
“We do all our own work,” said Gorospe. “My cousins and aunts are the potters, my brothers are the silversmiths. Everything else my grandchildren and I make.”
Gorospe came to Yuba City when she was very young. Her father was a Filipino farm laborer who worked closely with Cesar Chavez, a well-known labor leader and civil rights activist. Her mother was of native descent from the village of Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico.
“Cesar Chavez actually came to our house to have dinner on many occasions, and my mother would always order us to clean up before he got there,” chuckled Gorospe. “What people don’t remember is that it wasn’t only the Mexican-Americans that helped Chavez in his journey, it was a lot of Filipinos too. I feel really lucky to have been exposed to both cultures.”
This mixed heritage is reflected in the wares Gorospe and her family produce. One unique aspect of her jewelry making includes the use of dentalium shells. Dentalium shells are extremely rare and were gathered by tribes along the Pacific coast to be used in trade like currency.
“The shells are not indicative of our area as being pueblos,” explained Gorospe. “So I incorporated the dentalium into the southwestern jewelry and merged it together so that you could see the difference between the cultures.”
Much of what Gorospe and Lambert produce is meant to exemplify these contrasts and highlight the similarities between groups of people both now and in the past. They also work to promote other local artists and educate the public on the area’s history, cultural significance, and points of interest.
“We kind of see ourselves as a little resource center,” said Gorospe.
Native Reflections wasn’t opened with the intent to make money, profits are more of an added bonus. The owners’ true enjoyment comes from sharing their knowledge and passions with others. Much of this is done within a series of special classes hosted in a small seating area of the shop. These include beginners’ silversmithing, dream catcher making, and beading. Due to the size of the space, Gorospe prefers teaching smaller groups with participants age 7 or older.
Classes are scheduled by appointment to fit the needs of each family, with many taking place on Sunday. Children are free with adults paying around $25. Those who are unable to perfect the skill on the first try are welcome to return for further tutoring without charge. Each class coincides with a story-telling that provides a history of the item and how the practice began.
“People think that we’re crafty, but it was just a way to live out the winter,” explained Gorospe. “There wasn’t anything else to do, so we worked on our crafts every evening, and that’s how we learned.”
Larger groups, schools, or organizations may contact Gorospe to discuss their options and her availability to teach classes.
“It just depends on the organization,” said Gorospe. “I like catering to children, and teaching them about our culture and the resources available to them.”
In the spirit of community, Gorospe frequently participates with the American Indian education programs at Marysville and Olivehurst and is a strong proponent of TANF, the Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, located at Yuba County One Stop.
Gorospe has a long and exciting history within the Yuba-Sutter region and abroad. She attended Yuba College and was the first Native American to earn the school’s academic gold medal. She was also the first to cross the stage in full traditional dress to claim her degrees: one general and two associate of science degrees.
After furthering her education at Deganawidah-Quetzalcoatl (D-Q) University, a Native American institute in Davis, Gorospe went on to have a 30-year career as a psychiatric nurse profiler for the state of California.
“Native Americans never had psychiatry,” said Gorospe. “We had our own way of doing that and it was called a ‘clan mother’s gatherings’ and ‘rebirthing ceremony.’”
Gorospe still offers these ceremonies to small groups at her shop without a fee, however all participants are required to sign a waiver of confidentiality.
After retiring, she and her family purchased a home in Plumas Lake and she has since enjoyed making jewelry and volunteering.
“We decided to come back because we liked the area so much,” said Gorospe. “It’s been a part of our lives for so long, but I do go back to the village every year.”
Gorospe will soon embark on a trip to “Sky City” in New Mexico for the first time since the onset of COVID-19. She is very excited about this and the opportunity to bring back more products, including a special yellow medicine tea that she intends to share with some of her students.
Native Reflections-Easy Everything is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact the store at dlambert48891@outlook.com or call Gorospe at 707-266-4792.