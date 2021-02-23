A contractor has delayed the start of tree work along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 70 north of Marysville, according to a press release from Caltrans.
The new schedule calls for crews to begin work on Monday, March 1.
According to the press release, over the next two months, tree crews will be working at various times and locations from approximately 0.2 miles north of Laurellen Road to the South Honcut Creek Bridge at the Yuba-Butte County line.
Motorists may expect intermittent lane restrictions and should allow for additional travel time when driving through the corridor.
The contractor, Professional Tree Care Co. of Berkeley, is expected to work mostly during the daytime hours with some occasional night work possible. According to the press release, the contractor is expected to keep traffic interference to a minimum.
The tree work will take place within the state right of way.
Roadside message boards will provide updates to motorists.
The work is in advance of construction on a major safety improvement project on Highway 70 scheduled to start later this fall.