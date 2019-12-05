The Sutter County Museum will host its 40th annual Trees and Traditions Gala this weekend.
The annual event helps the museum raise money for operational costs, said Jessica Hougen, museum director and curator.
For the event, the Sutter County Museum will be decorated with floral arrangements and trees, and there will be a performance by jazz singer Jonathan Karrant. There will also be a silent auction and raffle with items donated from local individuals and businesses.
The event will also have a variety of beverages – such as beer and wine from a number of regional and local places – along with hors d’oeuvres from The French Whisk.
At the beginning of the year, the museum was closed for about six months for renovations. Attendees of this weekend’s event will be able to see much of what’s new.
“We renovated this year so it looks great,” Hougen said.
She said a new monument-type sign in front of the building was placed, the facade was improved, flooring was replaced, painting was done and exhibits were tidied up.
With the renovations completed, she said she hopes to see more community members visit the museum.
While no timeline is currently set, she said they have contracted an exhibit design firm to come up with a master plan for the museum.
“It’s to help us determine what the big picture story we’re trying to tell here is,” Hougen said.
She said it would help drive what they have at the museum to tell that story.
“My vision is that it’s a place where every single person can find something they’re interested in … (and) it be a source of pride for the community,” Hougen said.
The annual Trees and Traditions Gala will be on Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 5 p.m.
Tickets cost $60 per person or $110 for a couple – they can be purchased online at www.suttercountymuseum.org, by calling the museum at 822-7141 or by going to the museum in person at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City – where the event will take place.
Hougen said tickets can be purchased at the door as well, though she encourages people to purchase them ahead of time so the caterer can be better prepared.
“I would encourage people to come out and support us and just have a good time,” Hougen said.