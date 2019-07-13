Tri Counties Bank recently announced the promotion of Colusa native Daniel Bailey to executive vice president and chief banking officer, which will see his role with the company expanded and him overseeing 750 of the bank’s 1,100 employees.
“While living in Colusa has created significant travel demands for the past 25 years, it’s where my roots are and where my wife and I felt it best to raise our family,” Bailey said in a press release. “I’m a small-town guy, and I’ve found over my 28-year career that small town principles work very well in any community, large or small. Growing up in a small town, and raising my family here, has shaped who I am and how I approach business, and that’s been a very good thing for me and our company.”
Tri Counties Bank started over 40 years ago in Chico and now ranks as the 13th largest banking organization headquartered in California. Bailey joined the company in 2007 after working 15 years at Wells Fargo Bank.
“Dan’s leadership over the past 12 years has certainly helped to shape the company we’ve become, and he has contributed significantly to our organization’s success. In his expanded role we look forward to continued progress and success as we work diligently to operate the premier community banking organization in northern and central California,” said Rick Smith, CEO and president of Tri Counties Bank, in a press release.