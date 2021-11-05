The 15th annual Tis the Season Food Drive began this week in an effort to collect more than 100,000 pounds of non-perishable food items through Dec. 24 to help families in need in California.
In partnership with The Salvation Army, Tri Counties Bank locations will be accepting non-perishable or canned food donations, according to a news release. Monetary donations can be made as well at TriCountiesBank.com/TisTheSeason.
Tri Counties Bank is seeking items such as peanut butter, canned meat, soup, canned vegetables/beans, oatmeal, coffee/tea, whole grain pasta, rice, cooking oil, and cereal.
“This food drive and our partnership with The Salvation Army allows us to provide assistance in areas where the most help is needed and continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our community members,” said Scott Robertson, chief community banking officer for Tri Counties Bank, in the release. “We are humbled to be able to support those in need, especially during the holiday season.”