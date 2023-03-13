The Tri-Counties Community Center in Marysville has been making big strides to diversify its programming and promote family friendly events to the surrounding community. From substance abuse prevention to high school job fairs and the return of Family Prom Night, organizers are eager to get the word out and expand their outreach across Yuba, Sutter, and Butte counties.
To kick things off, the center will be hosting its free National Prevention After School Event from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday. This is a nationally registered event through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). Representatives from Yuba, Sutter, and Butte counties will be in attendance to provide tools and resources to students and their parents in regards to substance abuse, tobacco, alcohol, suicide, anti-bullying, dating boundaries, domestic violence, child abuse and more.
“We will also be hosting a blood drive and have an Ampla Health mobile medical bus on site,” said Peggy DeHaan, head of events and fundraising at the community center. “This event will be followed immediately by our weekly skate night.”
On March 24, the center will be welcoming teens and young adults to participate in My First Job Fair, an event catered toward those new to the workforce. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., those interested in pursuing a local job can come to the center for assistance with resume building, interview skills, information on obtaining work permits, and advice on balancing their schedules and navigating the application process.
“This event is designed for those 15 and older getting ready to enter the workforce for the very first time,” explained DeHaan. “We will have motivational speakers and workshops, plus businesses will be on hand who hire under the age of 18.”
Last but not least, the center’s board members were excited to announce the return of
Family Prom Night on March 25. This Saturday evening event will take place from 6-10 p.m. with plenty of music, prizes, and special photo opportunities including a 360 photo booth. Miss Yuba-Sutter and her court will also be in attendance with the honor of crowning a Prom King, Queen, Prince, and Princess for the night.
“This is always fun for the families, especially those who didn’t have an opportunity to go to prom,” said DeHaan in a previous interview. “With the pandemic canceling prom over the past few years and the influx of homeschooled students, this is a great way to get that prom experience that so many of us looked forward to.”
Prom costs $6 per individual, $10 per couple, or $20 for a family of up to six people. For more information about any of these events, visit tricountiescommunitycenter.com. The Tri-Counties Community Center is located at 1830 B St. in Marysville.