TCCC

Miss Yub-Sutter and her court pose for a photo on the LED dance floor during the Tri-Counties Community Center’s Thank You Gala on Jan. 28. This trio will also be attending the center's upcoming Family Prom Night to crown the evening Prom King, Queen, Prince, and Princess.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The Tri-Counties Community Center in Marysville has been making big strides to diversify its programming and promote family friendly events to the surrounding community. From substance abuse prevention to high school job fairs and the return of Family Prom Night, organizers are eager to get the word out and expand their outreach across Yuba, Sutter, and Butte counties.

To kick things off, the center will be hosting its free National Prevention After School Event from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday. This is a nationally registered event through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). Representatives from Yuba, Sutter, and Butte counties will be in attendance to provide tools and resources to students and their parents in regards to substance abuse, tobacco, alcohol,  suicide, anti-bullying, dating boundaries, domestic violence, child abuse and more.

Tags

Recommended for you