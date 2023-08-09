First 5 California is a statewide program and resource center dedicated toward supporting the health and wellbeing of children in their earliest years of life. But some might be surprised to learn that the funding for this program comes almost exclusively from tobacco tax dollars.
This decision was made in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which levied a tobacco tax and dedicated its revenue to benefit families with young children.
“It’s definitely ironic to think about,” said Ericka Summers, executive director of First 5 Yuba County. “But the decline in tobacco sales is now directly influencing our ability to support these programs. … Obviously we do not want to encourage smoking and we’re glad less people are doing it, but it does put us in an interesting predicament financially.”
Last year’s approval of Proposition 31, upholding a state ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products, has further tightened the purse strings leading to substantial budget cuts and the dropping of certain First 5 programs which vary by county.
According to data acquired by CalMatters, designated funding for First 5 has dropped by more than half over the past 20 years, but the number of families needing support seems to have remained consistent.
“To be honest it’s a little scary,” said Summers, “So, it’s important that the public knows about this so we can be more proactive about proccurring donations or finding alternative funding.”
Despite these stressors, local organizers have continued to make headway in supporting families across Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties. On Aug. 2, First 5 Yuba County celebrated its first Help Me Grow event at the Tri-Counties Community Center in Marysville.
Help Me Grow offers free developmental screenings for children between the ages of 0 and 5. This particular program served approximately 10 families and 17 children at the center, which organizers considered a huge success.
“We want to be accessible and be able to meet people where they’re at,” said Summers. “We are excited to continue our partnership with the Tri-Counties Community Center and to be able to foster these types of events.”
For Peggy DeHaan, the center’s fundraiser and event coordinator, being able to host events that serve local families is critical to both the mission and vision of the board.
“This is what we need to do, be a resource to families and that’s what we’ve been striving for over the past few years,” said DeHaan. “To us it was a no brainer, we’re a community center and families are the heart of our community.”
Tri-Counties Community Center is one of the few active community centers within Yuba and Sutter counties. Programs include low-cost roller skating, archery, gymnastics, and after-school activities. There are also free programs such as Toddler Meet & Greet for families with children to connect and join in healthy age appropriate play and activities on Wednesdays.
DeHaan and Summers coordinated this First 5 screening day to coincide with Wednesday’s group meeting to bolster attendance and make it easier for parents with multiple kids.
“The kids can play while the parents answer questions or fill out forms,” said DeHaan. “It just makes it a more relaxed and inviting experience.”
In honor of the special occasion, the center set up a small bounce house and tumbling mats inside the large ballroom which seemed quite popular amongst the young attendees.
Early screenings are meant to help parents track their child’s development and detect any potential anomalies. Similar to regular well-child visits, these screenings measure a child’s weight and height, and assess their vision, hearing, speech, and motor skills in accordance with their peers.
“Early screenings help parents keep track of their child’s growth and understand where they are developmentally,” explained Summers. “Not everyone can attend or afford annual checkups, so this is a way that we can support parents and refer them to additional resources as needed.”
As with most First 5 programs, every screening is provided free of charge to any and all attendees. Partners such as the Yuba County Office of Education and Lions Club were also in attendance to help specialize in their area of expertise such as behavioral health and vision.
Help Me Grow workshops are scheduled monthly throughout various sectors of the community such as elementary schools, libraries, and even parks.
Scheduled clinics and hours of operation for Yuba County are available online at first5yuba.org or by contacting Rita Baker at 530-749-4877.