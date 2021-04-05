To support and encourage music studies among young people, the 25th annual Tri-Counties Music Competition will be held at the Lee Burrows Theater in Marysville on April 24.
The competition, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Yuba City, is open to students from first through 12th grades who are studying classical or jazz music and reside in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties.
Maree Gauper, member of the 2021 TCMC Planning Team, said being an individual that has participated in the competition for more than 20 years – as a parent, teacher and organizer, and occasionally all three simultaneously – she understands how crucial of an event for the community the Tri-Counties Music Competition is.
“It is a unique opportunity for students to compete, perform and mingle with fellow young musicians from the region,” said Gauper. “It is also a professional networking event, of course, much more so when in person, for local music teachers.”
According to the 2021 TCMC Planning Team, this year’s contest will be recorded live at the theater but only parents of participating children will be allowed to accompany each student. Judging will happen remotely and winners will be announced at a later date.
This year a new category, Jazz/Improv, has been added to the lineup. Original compositions are both accepted and encouraged as well, and will be included as part of the Contemporary period.
Participants will be required to perform a memorized piece or pieces, ranging from up to 3-12 minutes, depending on age.
Those interested in participating must submit an application by midnight on Saturday, April 10.
A performance and recording schedule will be sent out to teachers and parents of participants after the application deadline.
For more information, visit Tricountiesmusic.github.io.