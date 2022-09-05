LGBTQ+ pride was celebrated in Yuba-Sutter on Saturday during a first-time event.
According to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Executive Director David Read, an allied partner with Saturday’s host Tri-County Diversity, he was not aware of any previous pride events by other organizations in Yuba-Sutter.
After multiple years of virtual pride events, Tri-County Diversity organized an in-person new LGBTQ+ event known as Pride in the Park on Saturday at Yuba City’s Sam Brannan Park, as a way to provide the community more pride throughout the year, according to Tri-County Diversity Youth Program Coordinator Ameya Scanlon.
Pride Month is in June and last year President Joe Biden issued a proclamation affirming June 2021 as Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month.
According to the Biden-Harris Administration, the proclamation is designed to mark a time of hope, progress and promise for LGBTQ+ Americans across the country.
But in order to have it stand on its own and allow surrounding areas an opportunity to join in with Tri-County Diversity and the Yuba-Sutter region, the Marysville-based nonprofit organization chose to host its pride event in September.
While there is no date yet for next year, Tri-County Diversity is likely to keep the Yuba-Sutter pride event on schedule for August or September, according to TCD staff.
The event featured musical shows of known queer music, Tri-County Diversity boardmember Shawntay Arroyo said, as well as the presence of local organizations, vendors and an area church providing a strong allegiance to the local LGBTQ+ community.
Live Oak Church of the Brethren Pastor Erik Brummett reached out to Tri-County Diversity a few years ago to begin building a relationship.
“I wanted to hear from the LGBTQ+ community (as to) what they look for in a faith community,” Brummett said.
Brummett said the church is perhaps the first public “open and affirming congregation,” in the area.
“We are trying to be here to support the LGBTQ community stand in solidarity,” Brummett said. “We want to accept all people. That’s why we are here.”
First-time pride participants
There were also a few people who made their first-ever pride appearance on Saturday. Marysville resident Claudia Alvarez joined her daughter, Alex Alvarez, a 17-year-old bi-sexual/non-binary person, and Alex Alvarez’s best friend, Rae Salisbury, a Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts senior who came out as a lesbian as a MCAA freshman.
All three experienced the first Yuba-Sutter pride event at the recommendation of Alvarez and Salisbury’s Gay-Straight Alliance instructor at MCAA.
Salisbury calls herself a “good kind of different.”
When she came out as a lesbian as a freshman at MCAA, Salisbury was concerned that her mom wouldn’t understand and would treat her differently moving forward. She was also worried about what her peers would think.
“It was scary, very scary, once I came out,” Salisbury said.
But at MCAA, Salisbury said most everyone is open-minded and accepts each person for who they are and who they want to be.
Even Salisbury’s mom eventually accepted the transition.
“It was more of her understanding how I felt,” Salisbury said.
At the end of the day, Salisbury said it boils down to what makes her happy.
“I realized I am going to be me for me, and I don’t care what other people think,” Salisbury said.
Salisbury’s best friend, Alex Alvarez, had a different coming out party. Alvarez was secretly dating her girlfriend for four months before Claudia Alvarez eventually caught on.
“I was upset and felt betrayed,” Alvarez said.
It was more the lying that Alvarez was most upset about, so she sat her daughter down for a talk.
“I said, ‘Just be honest with me,’” Alvarez said. “What I don’t like is the lying, sneaking around, betrayal and (feeling) that I am against her because I am not against her.”
Alvarez said while the two still, at times, have a rocky relationship, she said no matter what she will always love her daughter.
Alvarez said it’s important how mothers approach LGBTQ issues with their children because words can be hurtful.
“If we approach it with love, then it doesn’t matter,” Alvarez said. “I am going to love her for the rest of her life.”
Alvarez came to the Tri-County Diversity pride event to support her daughter and best friend because that is her role at this point.
Alvarez knows that many LGBTQ children are lost because their parents cannot accept the next step. Alvarez warned that turning your back on your children is a dangerous path.
“The worst thing is to not know who you are and to not feel loved for who you are,” Alvarez said. “I am going to be here for her and she can talk with me. She shouldn’t have to seek out love from anyone other than myself.”