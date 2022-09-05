Pride in the Park

Left to right: Rae Salisbury, Claudia Alvarez and Alex Alvarez check out material during the inaugural Pride in the Park on Saturday at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City.

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

LGBTQ+ pride was celebrated in Yuba-Sutter on Saturday during a first-time event.

According to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Executive Director David Read, an allied partner with Saturday’s host Tri-County Diversity, he was not aware of any previous pride events by other organizations in Yuba-Sutter.

