Tri-County Diversity recently began hosting a virtual Queer Black, Indigenous, and People of Color support group as a way to present a “safe-place to discuss, share, advise and create friendships.”
While in-person meet-ups may begin soon, this recurring virtual meeting for those 18 and older takes place on the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. The meeting set to take place this Wednesday will allow those that attend to “find support and friends with others who share similar experiences,” according to the group’s description.
“This group will function with the understanding that the intersection between race and sexuality, gender, and gender identity is an important one that cannot be dismissed,” the group said.
Tri-County Diversity said all “Queer BIPOC and BIPOC allies are invited to join in and come to listen and/or come to talk.”
Hosting the discussion will be Ameya Scanlon, director of Tri-County Diversity, and Shawntay Arroyo, arts in education coordinator for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
For more information, contact Arroyo at shawntay@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.tricountydiversity.org/home.