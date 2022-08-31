After receiving funding from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Tri-County Diversity has been able to paint a mural inside the walls of its office with members from the Tri-County Diversity YOUTH! Group.
Created and sketched by local artist Lila Solorzano Rivera, the mural will feature the likeness of both Frida Kahlo and Keith Haring – two well-known LGBTQ artists recognized in the community – and designs inspired by both of their works.
Rivera is also the secretary on the board of directors for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
Prior to painting the mural, Rivera outlined the whole design for members of the YOUTH! Group to fill in. Painting began on Aug. 25 and the next painting session will be held on Sept. 8. YOUTH! Program Coordinator Ameya Scanlon said that the sessions are part of the monthly social events that are scheduled for YOUTH! members.
In an email to the Appeal, Scanlon said that there is no exact date as to when the mural will be completed.
“We do not have an exact date that the mural will be completed, as it will also depend on how many YOUTH! participants attend to help on the Aug. 25 and Sept. 8 events. After which, Lila will go in to put in final details as needed,” she said.
According to the Tri-County Diversity website, the YOUTH! Group was established to offer a safe space for LGBTQ and allied youth aged 12-18. Scanlon said that the group currently has 23 members, but a total of eight YOUTH! Members have participated in painting the mural.
She said that the project is being funded by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture through a grant program with the National Endowment for the Arts. Tri-County Diversity has received $6,500 with approximately $2,500 going toward the mural project, Scanlon said.
The remaining funds will go toward renovating the information and resource center of Tri-County Diversity as well as installing a gallery display system to highlight artwork created by local LGBTQ artists. Art is currently being displayed for sale in the front office with a portion of the sales going toward Tri-County Diversity and the remaining funds going back to the artists, Scanlon said.
The next painting session for the mural project will be on Sept. 8 from 5:30-8 p.m. Tri-County Diversity is located at 201 D St. Suite L in Marysville.