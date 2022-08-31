After receiving funding from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Tri-County Diversity has been able to paint a mural inside the walls of its office with members from the Tri-County Diversity YOUTH! Group. 

Created and sketched by local artist Lila Solorzano Rivera, the mural will feature the likeness of both Frida Kahlo and Keith Haring – two well-known LGBTQ artists recognized in the community – and designs inspired by both of their works. 

