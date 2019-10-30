Tri-County ROP will be showcasing their new advanced manufacturing and advanced culinary arts trailers on Friday.
Andy Haas, a coordinator for regional occupational programs and career and technical education at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools office, said the they worked with various people and industries throughout the region to find a way to better serve students.
“It’s a regional effort that nobody can do on their own,” Haas said.
So they came up with the idea to build classrooms on wheels – one for culinary studies and another for advanced manufacturing – for participating schools and those enrolled in adult education in Sutter, Yuba and Colusa counties.
“We have multiple sites and to be able to serve those different sites, we created a mobile lab,” Haas said.
On Friday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., people can go to the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, to view the trailers, hear from a few speakers and enjoy food.
“Come out and have a good time and see what’s available for students,” Haas said.