The jury trial of a Marysville man charged with rape, two counts of oral copulation with a victim under 14, domestic violence, and false imprisonment began on Tuesday with jury selection.
Marvin Wade Jr., 37, has been in custody since June 9, 2020 after he allegedly assaulted a female victim who lived with him by choking her and causing visible injuries to her chest and shoulders. The victim went to the hospital for pain in her head, neck and spine from allegedly being punched and strangled by Wade.
She allegedly tried leaving the house, but Wade blocked the door preventing her escape. Two days prior, Wade allegedly raped and sexually assaulted the victim’s 14-year-old daughter in the living room of the same home and threatened the girl that she would be hurt if she told her mother what had happened, according to Appeal archives.
In 2006, Wade was sentenced to 11 years, four months in state prison for assault with a deadly weapon, procuring a victim under 16 for prostitution, and rape.
Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Morgan Luna estimated the trial will take one to two weeks to complete. Wade remains in Yuba County Jail and is ineligible for bail.