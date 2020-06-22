A Yuba City woman charged in the death of a 13-year-old Yuba City boy will have her jury trial set in July.
Constance Addison, 36, faces charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, two counts of hit and run, and child endangerment. It is alleged that on Oct. 7, 2019, Addison struck Alec Flores with her car while he walked to school that morning. She was allegedly driving drunk and had her children in the car when the incident occurred.
Addison allegedly fled the scene and was arrested at her residence in Yuba City later in the day. On Oct. 8, she posted $100,000 bail and has been out of custody ever since.
At a preliminary hearing on May 7, Judge Laura Davis found sufficient evidence to hold Addison to answer to the original charges. On May 11, the Sutter County District Attorney’s office dropped the charge of hit and run resulting in injury.
On Monday, Addison’s attorney Roberto Marquez asked the court for more time before setting trial. He said he had not been formally retained by Addison to be her attorney for trial and has a lot of pre-trial work to prepare including a reconstruction and analysis of the incident.
“We are prepared to set trial as of right now,” Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said.
Davis granted Marquez’s request and continued the hearing to 9 a.m. July 13. She ordered that Addison appear in person on that date in the event that a change in representation takes place.