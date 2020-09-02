The jury trial of a Yuba City man, which was scheduled to begin Wednesday in Sutter County Superior Court, was pushed back, according to Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.
Buddie Minnick, 46, was to be tried for committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child, sexual penetration of a victim under 14, and oral copulation of a victim under 14. Heimlich would not disclose the reason for rescheduling but said the trial is now scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 22.
Minnick has been in custody since June and is being held on $100,000 bail. Law enforcement conducted an investigation that led to Minnick’s arrest after a report of a possible sexual assault was filed in May.