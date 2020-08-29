The jury trial for a former Sutter County department head charged with perjury and voter fraud has been pushed back indefinitely.
Danelle Stylos was the director of Sutter County Development Services and was arrested in February 2017. She was charged with two counts of perjury, three counts of voter fraud, and knowingly filing false information on a weapon license. Stylos was fired by the board of supervisors after two months on administrative leave. The alleged offenses occurred between 2016 and 2017.
Her jury trial was scheduled to begin on Sept. 1. The trial was vacated and a trial setting conference was supposed to take place on Friday. Defense attorney Jesse Santana told the court that due to his packed trial schedule, he likely won't be able to go to trial until after August 2021.
Judge Dennis Buckley was presiding over the hearing in place of Judge Susan Green. Buckley continued the trial setting to Sept. 18 -- the date where motions filed by Santana are scheduled to be heard.
Santana appeared in court on Stylos's behalf. She has been out of custody since posting $25,000 bail shortly after her arrest.