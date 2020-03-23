A former Sutter County department head facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges will have the date of her jury trial set in June.
Danelle Stylos, the former director of Sutter County Development Services, was arrested in February 2017 and charged with two counts of perjury, four counts of voter fraud, petty theft, making false statements, and knowingly filing false information on a weapons license. Stylos was placed on administrative leave by the Sutter County Board of Supervisors following her arrest and fired two months later, according to Appeal archives.
At a preliminary hearing on Feb. 14, Sutter County Superior Court Judge David Ashby dismissed two of the misdemeanor counts of making false statements and petty theft. It was determined that she would be held to answer for the remaining charges.
At a hearing in Sutter County Superior Court Monday, Stylos’ attorney Jesse Santana appeared on her behalf and asked the court to schedule a trial setting conference for June 8 at 1:30 p.m. Stylos remains out of custody after posting $25,000 bail shortly after her arrest, according to Appeal records.