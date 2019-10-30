The jury began deliberations in the Sutter County trial of a Gridley man accused of murdering a Live Oak resident in May. The defendant, Jesus Perez testified Tuesday morning, before the prosecution and defense presented closing arguments.
Perez, 39, is accused of killing Paramjit Singh Randhawa, 61, on May 25. Randhawa’s body was found in an almond orchard in the 11000 block of Myers Road with a gunshot wound to the head.
Perez took the stand to answer questions from his attorney, Roberto Marquez, and be cross-examined by Sutter County Assistant District Attorney Diego Heimlich, in front of Judge Susan Green.
He said that on May 24 he stayed over at his fiance Shannon Johnson’s home and woke up around 7 a.m. May 25 to change the oil in his Dodge Ram truck.
He said he left the property at around 8 a.m. to headed to Yuba City to purchase some tools. He said he was driving on West Butte Road when he saw a police officer make a u-turn and followed him.
Perez said when he saw the officer turn the car around, he thought to himself, “not this (expletive) again.” He said his encounters with the police has been a pattern in his life.
He said he saw the officer exit his vehicle with a gun pulled, and he sped off, “going pretty fast up the road.”
Perez said he guesses he was going about 80 to 85 miles per hour when he crashed the Honda he was driving and he exited the vehicle. He said once he fled from the car, he asked the officer “why are you doing this to me, why did you pull me over” as he was running from the officer. He said he was then taken into custody.
Perez said he had never seen or spoken to the victim. When Marquez asked him if he had any ill-will towards Randhawa, Perez said, “of course no,” also answering “no” to whether he knew any of Randhawa’s family or was paid to hurt Randhawa.
Marquez asked about an incident in March 2017 called the “mailbox incident.” Perez said he was driving from his address in Gridley to his mailbox, which he said is “not even a block away” from his home, when he was pulled over, tackled by a police officer and arrested.
Under cross-examination, Perez said he knew he should not have possessed a firearm, as it violated the conditions of his parole – he had been out of prison since October 4, 2016. Perez admitted there was a shotgun in the Honda when he drove away from Johnson’s property but said the gun was unloaded.
Heimlich asked Perez if he got into the car with the murder weapon, to which Perez said, “no are you crazy,” and then asked Heimlich, “why are you still accusing me.”
Heimlich also asked whether Perez killed Randhawa because he was jealous of the time Randhawa was spending with his fiance, which visibly upset Perez on the stand.
The prosecution ended questioning by asking Perez to confirm he had been convicted of “assault likely to produce great bodily harm” in 2009, which Perez affirmed.
Closing arguments
During closing arguments, the prosecution reviewed the five charges and two enhancements Perez faces.
“The defendant decided to shoot him not just once but multiple times,” Heimlich said.
Heimlich used a powerpoint to display photos of the shotgun shell casings found near the scene and a photo of the hat Randhawa was wearing with a bullet hole through the skull.
Heimlich said the proof of intent was in the third shot, which, he said, Perez aimed at Randhawa’s head. He said the time it took Perez to fire the first shot, reload his shotgun and fire the second and then final shot to the head was enough time to prove the murder was “premeditated” or planned.
The defense argued Perez was a “Gridley kid” who knew his way around the back roads, had previously had trouble with the law and possessed a firearm despite knowing it violated his parole.
Marquez argued that if Perez had killed Randhawa, Perez would have tossed the shotgun right away after committing the crime, rather than drive the Honda with the weapon inside.
The defense also argued that Perez would not have left his truck at the house, and would have fled the scene using a more direct route rather than taking a backroad to escape.
The defense said there was no evidence to a motive for Perez to kill Randhawa, a person who Perez testified he did not know nor had ever met.
“He doesn’t know him,” Marquez said. “Had no reasonable motive to do it.”
Marquez closed his argument saying that facts can’t be substituted for emotions.
The prosecution responded by noting that the defense was asking the jury to imagine and “make a leap in logic.”