A Yuba City man charged for the murder of a 94-year-old Yuba City woman in 2013 had his jury trial scheduled for June 9.
In Sutter County Superior Court on Monday, Armando Cuadras, 30, has been charged with the 2013 murder of Leola Shreves. He was also charged with torture, aggravated mayhem and first-degree burglary.
Cuadras was arrested in April 2019, after DNA evidence collected by Department of Justice special agents matched blood samples found at the scene of the alleged murder in Shreves’s home.
Pre-trial hearings are scheduled for February and May of this year with the jury trial scheduled to begin on June 9 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.