The trial of a Yuba City man charged with attempted murder, domestic violence, and assault upon a person with a semiautomatic rifle has been set for April 2021.
Victor Esquivel, 36, is alleged to have shot Elias Garibay, of Yuba City, in the head inside a Yuba City restaurant in November 2019 before fleeing the scene. Garibay was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center where he underwent several surgeries. Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said Wednesday that Garibay is alive.
“He will probably never recover to the person that he was before he was shot,” Heimlich said in an email.
At a preliminary hearing in June, Judge David Ashby ruled that Esquivel could be tried on all charges filed against him.
On Wednesday, Esquivel’s jury trial was set for April 6, 2021, in Sutter County Superior Court. There will be a pretrial conference on Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. and a trial readiness conference on April 2, 2021. Esquivel remains in Sutter County Jail on $2 million bail. He has been in custody since Nov. 27, 2019.