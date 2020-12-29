The jury trial of a Yuba City woman charged with the murder of a 13-year-old Yuba City boy has been pushed back more than two months to the end of March.
Constance Addison was scheduled to be tried on Jan. 5 for murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death, and misdemeanor child endangerment.
It is alleged that on Oct. 7, 2019, Addison hit Alec Flores, while he walked to school. Addison had her own children in her car and was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.
On Tuesday, motions were heard from the defense to change the venue of the trial, to return Addison’s driver’s license to her, and to continue the trial. That hearing had been rescheduled twice due to Addison’s attorney, Roberto Marquez, being ill.
Judge Laura Davis granted the motion to continue the trial and continued the motion to change the venue to Jan. 12, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich. Davis said she had no authority to return Addison’s license to her since it should have been sent to the DMV, as required when a person is arrested for a DUI.
“Her privilege to drive is still suspended,” Heimlich said in an email.
The trial is now set to begin on March 30 at 9 a.m. Prior to that date, the change of venue motion hearing will begin at 9 a.m. on Jan. 12 and a trial readiness conference will be on March 26 at 9 a.m.
Addison has been out of custody since posting $100,000 bail on Oct. 8, 2019.