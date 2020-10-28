The jury trial of a Yuba City man charged with the murder of a 94-year-old Yuba City woman will resume this morning after being put on hold the last three days, according to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office.
Armando Cuadras, 31, was arrested in April 2019 and charged with murdering Leola Shreves.
He was also charged with torture, aggravated mayhem, and first-degree burglary.
His DNA matched blood found in Shreves’s home.
Shreves’s neighbor at the time, Michael Alexander, was originally charged with the murder and spent more than three years in custody before being released due to lack of evidence.
Judge David Ashby sent jurors home Monday morning after someone who was in the courtroom the previous week informed the court they were experiencing flu-like symptoms. Opening arguments and witness testimony took place on Friday.
Sutter County Assistant District Attorney Jana McClung will continue presenting the case against Cuadras today.
The case is estimated to take three to four weeks to try. The trial will resume today at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.