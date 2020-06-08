A former Sutter County department head charged with two counts of perjury, three counts of voter fraud, and knowingly filing false information on a weapon license will have a jury trial later this year.
Danelle Stylos was the director of Sutter County Development Services. She was arrested in February 2017. Stylos was placed on administrative leave by the board of supervisors after her arrest and fired two months later.
The alleged offenses occurred in 2016 and 2017.
She has been out of custody since posting $25,000 bail shortly after her arrest.
On Feb. 14 two of the original charges filed against Stylos were dismissed by Judge David Ashby – misdemeanor counts of making false statements and petty theft.
At a hearing Monday, her trial was scheduled to begin Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.