After years of court proceedings, mental competency evaluations and several delays, a trial date was set for the Arbuckle man accused of killing two women in 2018. 

Martin Christian Ehrke, now 53, is scheduled to appear in a Colusa courtroom Aug. 16-19 and Aug. 23-25 to stand trial for the first-degree double homicide charges he faces from a January 2018 incident when two women were found dead on the property Ehrke resided at with his mother. 

