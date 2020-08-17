Eight of the nine men charged in a sword attack at the 2018 Sikh Festival and subsequent witness intimidation incident in 2019 had their jury trial set for March 2021.
Parmvir Gosal of Tracy and Manpreet Singh of Sacramento were charged with the attempted murder of a 34-year-old Yuba City man after allegedly attacking him with swords and brass knuckles at the Sikh Festival. The victim had a deep cut above his left eyebrow, between his eyes and an 8-inch cut on his thigh.
In June 2019, nine men allegedly attacked a witness to the festival sword attack. Hirdephal Singh, Pritpal Gill, Jaskaran Singh, Narinder Singh, Surinder Kailey, Karanjeet Bisla, and Malkit Gosal were arrested and charged with assault or witness intimidation.
Four attorneys appeared on the men’s behalf on Monday. To work around the attorneys and district attorney’s office’s schedules, the trial was scheduled for March 16, 2021. Only Manpreet Singh did not have his trial set on Monday as his trial setting is scheduled to take place on Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 30 at 1:30 p.m. and a trial readiness conference will take place on March 5 at 9 a.m. Judge Laura Davis said it is unclear at this time how the court will accommodate a trial involving nine defendants and that additional hearings may be needed to discuss logistics.
Hirdehpal Singh’s attorney Michael Barrette requested a special hearing be set for Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m. He told Davis that he believes he has reached an agreement to resolve his client’s case with the district attorney’s office.