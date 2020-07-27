A former Sutter County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher will be tried for 16 felony and misdemeanor counts later this year.
Sara Barber, 42, of Live Oak, appeared in Sutter County Superior Court Monday for an arraignment after she gave up her right to a preliminary hearing. She is alleged to have committed perjury, welfare fraud, and theft by false pretenses. Barber’s attorney, Michael Sullinger, asked the court to set trial for Dec. 15.
Barber was arrested on Dec. 13, 2019, and posted bail on Dec. 17. She has been out of custody ever since.
Her charges stem from allegedly soliciting money from people through a fundraiser, claiming she had cancer when she did not. She raised around $6,500 from the fundraiser, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.
According to Heimlich, Barber allegedly submitted false applications for welfare using false information. She faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted.
Barber will next appear in court for a pretrial conference on Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m. and then on Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. for a trial readiness conference.