A homeless woman charged with murdering a homeless man last year in Yuba County had her jury trial scheduled to begin in September.
Monique Trevino, 32, was arrested and charged for the murder of Stephen Milby, 45, after he was found dead at a trailer park on Oct. 30, 2019.
At a preliminary hearing in March, Judge Kathleen O’Connor ruled there was enough evidence for Trevino to be tried for murder.
Trevino appeared in Yuba County Superior Court via video conference call on Monday and had her jury trial set to begin on Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.
Defense attorney Christopher Cannon said the trial would last at least two weeks. Judge Julia Scrogin asked Cannon and Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor if a resolution was possible in the case. Naylor said there was and Cannon said it would depend on what the district attorney’s office offers.
Trevino remains in Yuba County Jail on $1 million bail.