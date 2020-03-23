A Marysville man charged with carjacking, attempted kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and stalking appeared in Sutter County Superior Court and had his jury trial set for May.
Vincent Soto-Gonzalez, 25, was arrested in February after a victim told police that while she was driving, Soto-Gonzalez, who had allegedly been hiding in the backseat, popped up and pointed a gun at her. The victim was able to escape at a nearby intersection when the car stopped and Soto-Gonzalez drove the vehicle away, according to Appeal archives.
The Yuba City Police Department located Soto-Gonzalez with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. After he declined to come out of his residence at the request of law enforcement, the Yuba-Sutter Regional SWAT team responded. Soto-Gonzalez was found inside with apparent self-inflicted injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to Appeal archives.
After he was treated and released he was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail on $300,000 bail. On Monday morning, Soto-Gonzalez appeared in custody with his attorney Roberto Marquez who asked Judge David Ashby if he would consider reducing Soto-Gonzalez’s bail to $50,000. Ashby denied the request and Marquez informed the court that he would be filing a motion to have one of the counts against Soto-Gonzalez dismissed. At a preliminary hearing earlier this month, Judge Ted Hansen ruled that there was enough evidence to try the defendant on all charges.
Marquez and Sutter County Assistant District Attorney Jana McClung agreed to schedule the jury trial for May 12 at 9 a.m. Soto-Gonzalez remains in custody as of late Monday.