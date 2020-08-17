A Marysville man will be tried for carjacking, attempted kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and stalking early next year.
Vincent Soto-Gonzalez, 25, appeared in court on Monday and had his jury trial set for Jan. 5, 2021, at 9 a.m.
It is alleged that in February, Soto-Gonzalez hid in the backseat of a victim’s car and popped up and pointed a gun at her while she was driving. The victim escaped when she stopped the car at an intersection and Soto-Gonzalez drove away in the car. The victim and Soto-Gonzalez had been in a relationship, but had broken up.
After being in custody on $300,000 bail, Soto-Gonzalez posted bail on July 6. His attorney Roberto Marquez told the court that he has another jury trial set to begin on Jan. 5, which will take priority over the Soto-Gonzalez case if the other case goes forward. That other case involves murder charges.
Soto-Gonzalez will next appear in court on Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. for a pretrial conference and on Dec. 31 at 9 a.m. for a trial readiness conference. As of late Monday, Soto-Gonzalez remained out of custody.