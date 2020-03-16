A Yuba City man charged with committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation with a victim under 14, and sexual penetration of a minor by force had his jury trial set for May.
Teodulo Raul Soto-Soto, 44, was arrested in January by the Yuba City Police Department after a 15-year-old victim discovered she was pregnant and told her mother that Soto-Soto was the father, according to court documents.
Soto-Soto was initially charged with lewd or lascivious acts with a child and continuous sexual abuse. On March 4 the charges of oral copulation with a victim under 14 and sexual penetration of a minor by force were added. All four charges are related to an incident that allegedly took place between August 2018 and when Soto-Soto was arrested.
Soto-Soto appeared in custody at Sutter County Superior Court on Monday morning where his defense attorney, Michael Sullinger, asked the court to schedule a jury trial for May 12 starting at 9 a.m. Sullinger said he expects the trial to last three to five days.
Judge Susan Green said Soto-Soto’s custody status would remain as set. He remains in Sutter County Jail on $500,000 bail. Soto-Soto will appear in court in April and the beginning of May for pre-trial court hearings.