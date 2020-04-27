A Live Oak man charged with the murder of a Marysville woman in September 2019 will be tried by a jury in June.
Jesse Jaramillo, 30, appeared in Yuba County Superior Court via video conference call from Yuba County Jail on Monday. Jaramillo has been in custody since being arrested on Sept. 26, 2019, five days after he allegedly broke into the residence of Karina Yasmin Paez Smith, 37, and murdered her.
Police responded to the residence in the 1000 block of F Street Marysville, for a reported burglary in progress and officers were informed that Jaramillo had fled the scene. Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Jaramillo was an ex-boyfriend of one of Smith’s relatives, according to Appeal archives.
Jaramillo was at-large until Butte County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him at Feather Falls Casino in Oroville.
At Monday’s hearing, Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Mike Byrne informed the court that he believed it would be difficult to have certain witnesses be present in court for the trial if it took place after early June because of expected travel. Judge Julia Scrogin said every effort should be made to have the witnesses present.
Yuba County Public Defender Brian Davis said his client agreed to have the trial go forward even if the witnesses in question are not able to appear.
The jury trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on June 23 in Yuba County Superior Court. The attorneys estimated the trial to take three to six days to complete. Jaramillo remains in custody without bail.