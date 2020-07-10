A Marysville man charged with seven counts of attempted murder will face a jury trial in April of next year.
On Aug. 9, 2019, Alexis Algarin, 19, is alleged to have been involved in a drive-by shooting on Arboga Road near Melody Road in Olivehurst. He allegedly fired multiple rounds at the victim’s vehicle from another car. The victim’s vehicle sustained damage, but no one was injured.
Algarin had been following the other car before the shots were fired and three people were inside the victim’s vehicle when the alleged shooting occurred. On Jan. 31, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter ruled that there was enough evidence for the case against Algarin to go to trial.
After multiple continuances, Algarin had his jury trial scheduled in court on Friday. The trial will begin on April 13, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. with Wirtschafter presiding. Algarin has been in custody since Aug. 13, 2019, and continues to be held on $500,000 bail.