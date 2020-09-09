The jury trial of a Pleasant Grove man charged with sodomy, oral copulation, and rape of a drugged or unconscious victim has been set for March 2021.
Michael Edward Jennings, 19, was arrested in November 2019 in connection to a reported rape of a minor victim. Jennings posted $100,000 bail a day after being arrested and was released.
At a preliminary hearing on June 26, Sutter County Superior Court Judge David Ashby ruled that there was enough evidence to hold Jennings for trial on all charges.
At a hearing Tuesday, a jury trial was scheduled for March 16, 2021.
A pretrial conference will be Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m. and a trial readiness conference will be March 12, 2021, at 9 a.m. Jennings remains out of custody.