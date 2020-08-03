A Yuba City man is to be tried in September for attempted burglary, carjacking, elder abuse, and evading a peace officer.
Gurwinder Singh, 24, allegedly stole a 75-year-old woman’s car by pulling out a knife and demanding she turn over her keys. Singh fled the area of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, in the vehicle but was located near the intersection of Highway 99 and Franklin Avenue. Following a short pursuit, he abandoned the vehicle and was taken into custody in a residential backyard after a stun gun was used on him.
At a preliminary hearing on July 10, Judge Susan Green ruled that Singh could be tried on all charges against him. On Monday, Singh had his jury trial scheduled to begin Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. Prior to the trial, Singh will appear in Sutter County Superior Court on Sept. 8 for a pretrial conference and on Sept. 25 for a trial readiness conference.
Singh remains in Sutter County Jail on $251,000 bail.