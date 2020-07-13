A Yuba City woman who allegedly stabbed a man in the neck will be tried for attempted murder in Sutter County Superior Court in December.
On Aug. 19, 2019, Lily Marie Gomez, 35, reportedly stabbed a man in the neck with a knife after a family dispute. Police were called to the 400 block of Bird Street where a 32-year-old man was found with a stab wound. Gomez was arrested a short time later on Market Street. She was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Judge Laura Davis ruled that Gomez could be tried for both counts at a preliminary hearing on May 15. On Monday, Gomez’s jury trial was scheduled to begin on Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. hearings will take place on Oct. 19 and Nov. 20 to ensure both parties are prepared to go to trial.
Gomez remains in Sutter County Jail on $1 million bail. She has been in custody since Aug. 20, 2019.