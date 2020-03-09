A man facing attempted murder charges in Yuba County had a conference to set his trial continued to next month.
Joseph Rosano, 36, appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Monday with his defense attorney Christopher Cannon, who was appointed for Rosano in February. Rosano is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The charges are related to an alleged incident on July 2, 2019, when Rosano shot at an occupied vehicle with a handgun after a physical altercation with two other men. Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies used cell phone video taken by bystanders to identify Rosano as the suspect, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
Rosano will appear in Yuba County Superior Court on April 6 at 9 a.m. for his trial setting conference. He remains in Yuba County Jail and is being held without bail.