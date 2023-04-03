The Yuba Sutter Triathlon Club recently announced that it is set to hold its annual Spring Social 5K/10K Run on Saturday morning in Yuba City.

Intended as a way to encourage the community to get moving and stay healthy, organizers said the run is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at the Shanghai Bend levee in Yuba City. The event is free and will include raffles, prizes, and refreshments sponsored by local businesses and individuals.

