The Yuba Sutter Triathlon Club recently announced that it is set to hold its annual Spring Social 5K/10K Run on Saturday morning in Yuba City.
Intended as a way to encourage the community to get moving and stay healthy, organizers said the run is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at the Shanghai Bend levee in Yuba City. The event is free and will include raffles, prizes, and refreshments sponsored by local businesses and individuals.
"We are excited to bring the Spring Social 5K/10K Run to the community again this year," Melinda Newton, a board member of the Yuba Sutter Triathlon Club, said in a statement. "The event is an excellent opportunity for runners and walkers to connect and enjoy the spring weather."
Cyd Ross, another member of the club, said, "Every year, I look forward to seeing the improvement in my race time from the previous year."
“The Yuba Sutter Triathlon Club is a 501c3 organization that is dedicated to developing the sport of triathlon for people of all ages and skill levels in the Yuba-Sutter region, and as a way to promote physical fitness, develop self-confidence, and foster a sense of individual accomplishment,” according to the club. “The club utilizes the sport of triathlon and commitment of triathlon club members to support the local community and make it a better, safer and healthier place to live.”