After a cloudy and dreary morning, the storm clouds cleared Thursday just in time for a trick-or-treat event along Plumas Street in Yuba City.
With the sounds of children filling the air, both sides of the scenic street were filled with children in their Halloween attire and candy baskets in hand.
Businesses along the busy thoroughfare handed out candy to the youngsters as they skipped and bounced their way along the sidewalks from store to store in search of sweet and plentiful goodies.
“This is our second time doing this,” said Angelica Hernandez, who had her two daughters with her, Cataleya, 8, and Luciana, 2. “It’s great. You see the cute costumes and then you see all the stores participating and it’s a beautiful day.”
She said her children were very much looking forward to the event.
“She was like, ‘mom I want to go, I want to go.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, let’s go, let’s go.’ They really enjoy it,” said Hernandez.
And for some store owners, it was not only a great chance to interact with the community, but also let the community know what they had to offer as a local small business.
“We’re doing it for the kids and it’s a good way to market our business and let everyone know we are here,” said Alfredo Gonzales, who along with George Padilla was handing out candy in front of their barber shop at 657 Plumas St.
Jose Sanchez, who was giving out candy at Novedades Espinoza, said, “A lot of kids have been coming in, they’ve all been coming in.”
For some parents, the event was also a safe way to trick or treat.
Ashley Campbell said it was her third year coming to the event with her children and said she took comfort in knowing where the sweets came from.
“I know the candy’s safe,” she said.