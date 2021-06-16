Temperatures are expected to reach near record highs in the Yuba-Sutter area over the next several days as the region experiences an ongoing heat wave, according to the National Weather Service.
Today (Thursday) is expected to be the hottest of the week, with a forecasted high of around 110 degrees. Craig Shoemaker, forecaster for the National Weather Service Sacramento, said the expected high is close to record levels and is near the all-time June daily record of between 112-115 degrees in the valley.
“This is an extreme heat event that we have coming in,” Shoemaker said.
Excessive temperatures will remain on Friday with a high of 109 degrees, followed by a high of 105 degrees on Saturday and 102 degrees on Sunday.
“We have a really strong high pressure system that is spreading up over California from the southwestern desert,” he said. “We will start to see a gradual cool down as the week progresses but we are still way above normal. Normal temperatures are in the upper-80s, so we are seeing temperatures more than 20 degrees above normal.”
By early next week, temperatures are expected to cool closer to the region’s average, with Tuesday’s high forecasted to be around 90 degrees.
“Again, these are going to be dangerously hot conditions. During peak heating hours, between 3-6 p.m., people really need to avoid being outside and stay indoors in the air conditioning,” Shoemaker said. “If you need to be outside, drink lots of fluids to stay hydrated.”
Preparing for the heat wave
Yuba City Fire Captain Brett Geyer said young children and older adults will be the most at risk of heat-related emergencies and should take precautions. He said residents should stay inside during the hottest parts of the day and try to get outside chores done early while staying hydrated. He also encouraged folks to check in with older family members, neighbors and friends to make sure they are comfortable and safe, and to keep pets inside with water.
Anyone experiencing or witnessing a heat-related emergency such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke should call 911 immediately, he said.
“A lot of people will be in the water this week to keep cool,” Geyer said. “Be safe. Always wear a personal flotation device when in or around the water. Keep a close eye on children. Most pediatric drownings occur when children are left unattended for as little as five minutes.”
While no power outages are planned at this time, Geyer said the department and the city are working to prepare for the heat and the potential for power shutoffs. He advised that individuals should have alternative plans for refrigerating medicines or power dependent medical devices in the event power does go out. If using a portable generator, he said, be aware of carbon monoxide and be sure to keep the generators at least 20 feet away from any windows or openings to the home.
The Pacific Gas & Electric Company said plans are in place to address any issues that arise due to this week’s high temperatures, and crews monitoring the situation will be ready to respond in the event power outages result.
The utility company is encouraging customers to be prepared, stay cool and hydrated, and practice safety by developing an emergency plan.