The Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority plans to finish a levee improvement program at the Goldfields later this year that has been in the making since 2004 and will have cost approximately $500 million once all is said and done.
The authority recently announced it was kicking off construction for the final 2.5-mile long levee section that will connect the Goldfields levee to the Upper Yuba River levee that was completed in 2012. The work provides flood protection to the communities of Linda, Olivehurst, Arboga and Plumas Lake and helps TRLIA meet state requirements for a 200-year level of flood protection.
“The start of the Goldfields levee project is an opportunity to reflect on all we’ve accomplished to date,” said Paul Brunner, executive director of TRLIA.
In 2004, TRLIA began a project to improve 29 miles of levees in Reclamation District 784 along the Yuba, Feather and Bear Rivers, as well as the Western Interceptor Canal. The bulk of the work was finished in 2012 with the completion of an extension to the Upper Yuba River levee from Simpson Lane to the Goldfields. Since then, the authority completed work along the Western Pacific Interceptor Canal and conducted engineering, design, land acquisition and environmental permitting for the latest 2.5-mile stretch of Goldfields levee.
“By getting a jump start on levee improvements in 2004, we were primed and ready to secure available state bond funding for flood risk reduction when it became available in 2007,” Brunner said. “TRLIA’s work has directly improved the rivers’ passage of flood waters and added expansive ecological areas by expanding the floodways for both the Bear and Feather rivers. This work has changed the future for Yuba County and provides unparalleled flood protection for residents in the Reclamation District 784 service area.”
Receiving accreditation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a 200-year level of flood protection is important for homeowners who are protected by the levees because it makes them eligible for the lowest-cost flood insurance and does not require building restrictions to be imposed. TRLIA’s work to improve levees leading up the latest project recently received accreditation from FEMA that will keep the majority of properties in Linda, Olivehurst, Arboga and Plumas Lake in a low-to-moderate risk flood zone through 2034.
The Goldfields project will be carried out by Teichert Construction and will cost $16.1 million to construct.
The majority of the project’s cost -- 85 percent of the total – will be paid for by the Department of Water Resources using statewide bond funding. The local share cost of the project will be covered from a combination of funding from local developers, as well as proceeds of a joint Yuba County and Yuba Water Agency bond sale.
“We are deeply appreciative of the funding support provided by the state and local community. Our experience with flooding taught us that the unimaginable can and does happen,” said Andy Vasquez, a Yuba County supervisor and chair of the TRLIA board. “We’ve been relentless in our efforts to improve these levees over the past 16 years so that we can avoid a repeat of the 1986 and 1997 flood events. As a result, we have one of the best levee systems in California.”
The Goldfields project is the final phase of TRLIA’s four-phased levee improvement program.