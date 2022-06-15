After 18 years in the making, the Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority (TRLIA) Board of Directors celebrated the completion of its Urban Levee Design Criteria on Tuesday. This project will establish flood protection for Linda, Olivehurst, Arboga and Plumas Lake for up to 200 years.
In 2004, TRLIA established the levee expansion initiative across Reclamation District 784 (RD784) following two floods as a result of levee breaks in 1986 and 1997. TRLIA has been the first flood prevention group to establish the 200-year protection standard as modeled by the Urban levee Design Criteria, former Central Valley Flood Protection President Bill Edgar said.
At the start of the project, the board estimated a $30 million budget to successfully expand the levee system. In order to complete additional improvements to the existing flood prevention system and the affected areas, the project budget totaled $500 million.
The project has fortified and expanded 33 miles of the RD784 system, restored over 2,000 acres of flood-plain habitat and constructed two setback levees for added protection.
The Feather setback levee extends 5 miles upstream and added 1,600 acres of floodplain to the project, the Appeal previously reported. TRLIA also completed construction for the Goldfields 200-year levee in the spring.
“I think what sets this project apart from other flood protection projects that’s undertaken the central valley are its regional benefits,” said Ric Reinhart, a principal with MBK Engineers and a TRLIA project manager. “This project not only improves the levees to get to a 200-year standard, but it also reduces the flood risk for the surrounding communities: Marysville, Yuba City, Nicolaus. All those areas are better off as a result of this project.”
The widened levees will allow for a greater distribution of excess water in the event of river overflow. With the added flood protection, homes in direct risk of flood damage will be able to qualify for flood insurance, TRLIA Chair Sardbdeep Atwal said.
According to a 2019 FEMA accreditation, the TRLIA levees maintain a low-to-moderate flood risk for the surrounding areas. Homes in Linda, Olivehurst, Arboga and Plumas Lake will now be eligible for low-cost flood insurance.
For areas previously devastated by floods, levee expansions and improvements will provide more security to the risk of natural disaster.
The Yuba County flood of 1986 inundated nearly 4,000 homes and forced as many as 26,000 residents to evacuate Linda, Olivehurst and Arboga, the Appeal previously reported. An initiative to improve the levee system was not established until the 1997 flood when two levee collapses flooded over 50,000 acres in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Members of both the TRLIA board and the Central Valley Flood Protection board were previously impacted by both floods. During the meeting Tuesday, Atwal described his experience evacuating from the 1997 flood and the destructive aftermath on his family’s farm.
The added security and protection from this project will lead to significant economic and communal growth, Atwal said.
The completed flood protection infrastructure is expected to last up to 200 years, but evaluations will be held every 10 years in order to ensure the improved levee system stays effective.