With levee accreditation set to expire next year, the Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority announced it is seeking an extension through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for south Yuba County.
If the requested 15-year accreditation extension is approved by FEMA, it would benefit south Yuba County residents by keeping flood insurance costs down and prevent building restrictions from being implemented through 2034. The accreditation would be for 33 miles of Reclamation District 784 levees, which protects properties in Linda, Olivehurst, Arboga and Plumas Lake.
TRLIA, a joint powers authority that was formed in 2004 to finance and construct levee improvements to reduce flood risk and prevent FEMA-imposed regulations for properties in high-risk flood zones, recently certified Reclamation District 784’s levees. The levee system’s current FEMA accreditation, which basically means an area’s levees meet the 100-year flood protection requirement, took effect in 2010 and is set to expire in 2020.
“(The accreditation) is very important for residents from the aspect of being able to make improvements to their property and for plans for future development in south Yuba County,” said Paul Brunner, executive director of TRLIA.
Since it formed, TRLIA has improved or built levees along the Upper Yuba, Feather and Bear rivers and the Western Interceptor Canal that are designed to meet federal and state regulatory requirements of 100-year and 200-year level of flood protection. Most of the authority’s improvements were completed in 2010, providing the basis for FEMA’s accreditation. By 2016, the authority had completed additional improvements to extend the Upper Yuba River levee from Simpson Lane to the Yuba Goldfields – the final requirement for 100-year flood protection.
By 2020, TRLIA will break ground on a new levee that will tie into the existing Upper Yuba River levee at the Goldfields and stretch 2.5 miles to the east, which will be the final project necessary to meet state requirements for 200-year flood protection.
“The certification represents to the residents of Yuba County the highest level of flood protection promoted through the most current levee engineering standards and construction,” said Sarbdeep Atwal, TRLIA’s board president. “We have worked extremely hard to achieve this through regulatory and environmental hurdles, and this sets a positive precedent for other surrounding counties.”
To date, approximately $500 million has been spent on levee improvements through TRLIA, with the bulk of that being paid for by the state. The local share has largely been covered through a bond sale by Yuba County and the Yuba Water Agency, for which the agency continues to pay approximately $5.5 million per year in bond debt. Brunner credited those entities for their financial assistance in bringing flood protection to county residents.
“Their efforts and support for the program through funding is greatly appreciated,” he said.
Another recent development that will help with FEMA’s accreditation decision is a property assessment approved earlier this month by RD 784 property owners meant to provide an adequate level of funding for operations and maintenance of the levees and the district’s internal drainage system for years to come.
Brunner estimated the accreditation process could take up to nine months to complete.
If FEMA doesn’t award accreditation, the areas protected by the levees will be mapped into a FEMA Special Flood Hazard Area, otherwise known as a high-risk flood zone, which triggers building restrictions and a requirement that properties with federally-back loans purchase flood insurance at higher-risk rates.