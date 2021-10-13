A truck had to be pulled from Ellis Lake on Wednesday after Marysville Police Department officers found the vehicle had driven into the lake.
At around 7 a.m. Wednesday, MPD officers responded to a traffic collision at 12th Street and B Street. Officers found a red Toyota truck had driven into the lake, according to MPD Chief Chris Sachs.
“The occupant was pulled from the water and sustained no injuries and refused medical treatment,” Sachs said in an email. “Once the tow service arrived on scene, personnel blocked traffic temporarily and removed the truck from the lake.”